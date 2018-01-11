Rapper with song ‘Sell Drugsz’ does exactly that, gets sentenced to prison

By Published:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island rapper whose songs include “Sell Drugsz” has been sentenced to three years in prison for doing just that.

Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Michael Persaud, of Johnston, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Providence for trafficking heroin and fentanyl. His stage name is Montana Millz.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Prosecutors say an East Providence undercover detective bought nearly three-quarters of an ounce (22 grams) of fentanyl and a small amount of heroin from Persaud over a four-month period beginning in October 2016. Authorities also say they seized 1½ ounces (44 grams) of fentanyl from his home.

Persaud’s lawyer, Matthew Smith, calls the sentence “fair and just.” Prosecutors had asked for a six-year prison term.

Persaud also awaits sentencing in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, where a jury convicted him of drug charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s