Sam’s Club stores closing abruptly – including Morrisville location

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Sam’s Club stores across the country are abruptly closing – including the Morrisville location.

CBS North Carolina confirmed the Morrisville location is closing in two weeks.

On Twitter the company posted the following statement:

“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

This comes after an announcement from Sam’s Club corporate owner, Walmart,stating they’re raising minimum wage and a giving a large number of employee’s bonuses following the new tax law.

