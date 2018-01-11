Take a flight through the Orion Nebula with this awesome video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This might be the coolest thing you see all day.

Astronomers and visualization specialists from NASA combined visible and infrared vision of the Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes to create this 3-D fly through view of the Orion Nebula.

The scientific video takes you on a flight through the nebula, following the contours of the gas and dust.

By toggling between the Hubble and Spitzer views, the movie shows strikingly different details of the Orion Nebula.

