Warm and rainy weather on the way to central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a long streak of cold temperatures, we’ve now had two days of mild temperatures with more to come before a strong cold front Friday night brings and end to the warm spell. The warm temperatures Thursday and Friday will also come with good rain chances.

The high in the Triangle Wednesday was 61 while Fayetteville made it up to 62. These temperatures were more than ten degrees above average for this time of year, but not the warmest we’ll see this week. The average high this time of year in the Triangle is 50.

Warmer air will stick around Thursday and Friday, when highs will be in the 60s and even close to 70. Some showers will be possible with that milder air, especially late in the day Thursday, and after noon on Friday. By late Friday night a cold front will move through, with mainly Friday evening storms possible. It will start to turn colder behind the front — by Sunday, highs will only be around 40.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers. The high will be 63; after a morning low of 42. The rain risk will be 30 percent during the day, 50 percent after dark.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and mild with showers and storms late in the day. The high will be 70; after a morning low of 60. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy early with skies clearing during the afternoon as it starts to turn colder. The high will be 52; early in the day, after a morning low of 49. There is also a small chance of some leftover rain early in the morning Saturday.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and colder. The high will be 40; after a morning low of 28.

Monday will be partly cloudy and chilly. The high will be 42; after a morning low of 22.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool. The high will be 46; after a morning low of 25.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and chilly. The high will be 38; after a morning low of 24.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9