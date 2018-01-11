Washington teen charged in nude social media hacking case

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A now-former 17-year-old student at Union High School is facing more charges against more victims after a Clark County investigation revealed he hacked female classmates’ phones and social media accounts in order to spread nude photos of them.

The teen, who KOIN 6 News has decided not to identify at this time because he’s a minor, is being charged with 15 counts of voyeurism, four counts of first-degree computer trespass, four counts of first-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree extortion. He’s also being charged with two counts of second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

“With criminal trespass, there’s multiple victims involved in that charge — criminal impersonation almost multiple victims (and) extortion,” said Brian Pruett, the deputy prosecuting attorney with Clark County.

“He intentionally gained access to a computer system or electronic database without the permission of the person or database that is.”

A hearing is set for Jan. 24 where the Clark County Court will decided if he’ll be tried as an adult or juvenile.

Originally, a seizure of the teen’s phone led to the 15 voyeurism charges. Upskirt videos were found on the phone. More information gathered later, shown in a probable cause affidavit, led to the other charges.

The probable cause affidavit filed on Tuesday show the 17-year-old — who was a student at Union but is no longer at the school because of the investigation — hacked into multiple female classmates’ social media accounts and obtained nude photos. IP addresses were tracked to the teenager’s home, indicating that he had logged into multiple students accounts between June 14 and Oct. 11 of last year. Court documents show he hacked into one girl’s social media accounts over 150 times. The social media accounts involved are Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

Documents show the teenager then took photos obtained from the hacking and extorted them, sending them to people in multiple Snapchat group chats.

The content in the affidavit is from statements, screenshots and other information retrieved from search warrants and mobile companies.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the accused 17-year-old, but he said he wasn’t allowed to talk about anything.

The hacking case hit hard with some students at the high school.

“Honestly, when I first heard about it I was offended,” said junior Genesis Roberts, whose social media accounts weren’t hacked. “Why would someone do that do somebody? That’s their own private information that they obviously didn’t want shared. It was sick. It was wrong.”

Junior Claire Dale called it disturbing.

“Just to think that someone would want to do that to someone else to hurt them, to be cruel, that just — it makes me sick, sort of,” she said.

