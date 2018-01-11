White teacher accused of telling black student he might be lynched

By Published:

MASON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school district has acknowledged that a teacher made a mistake after a black student reported that he was told he might be lynched if he didn’t get back to work.

Tanisha Agee-Bell says a white teacher at Mason Middle School made the comment to her 13-year-old son during class in December.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Mason schools spokeswoman Tracey Carson says educators sometimes “mess up.” She says the teacher did not mean to offend the student.

A statement from the district says it has seen an uptick in racially insensitive comments, sometimes arising from “genuine ignorance.” Officials have pledged to continue providing cultural sensitivity training.

Agee-Bell says the district should remove the teacher from the classroom.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s