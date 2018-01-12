4 of 6 wanted suspects surrender in Cumberland County child servitude case

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Four of the six people still wanted in connection with a Cumberland County child involuntary servitude case surrendered to authorities.

Deputies say a total of 10 members of a religious group run by John McCollum are facing charges, including accusations that they held children in involuntary servitude.

McCollum, Cornelia McDonald, Brenda Hall and Pamela Puga Luna were all already in custody.

On Friday, Irish Williams, Kassia Lynn Rogers, Shirnitka and Shirley McNatt surrendered at the sheriff’s office, Cumberland County authorities said. They are scheduled to appear in court at 2:30 p.m.

CBS North Carolina learned Wednesday deputies arrested McCollum, saying he forced children between the ages of nine and 17 to work more than 40 hours a week for little to no money at fish markets he ran in the region.

Investigators say the children were not being educated either. Former residents of the McCollum Ranch in Godwin told investigators McCollum and others were holding the kids in involuntary servitude.

Those arrested face a variety of charges including involuntary servitude of a minor, felony child abuse, continuing criminal enterprise, and conspiracy.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON