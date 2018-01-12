‘Actual Reality Seating’ bans cellphones at arena

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — How long can you go without checking your phone? A few minutes? An hour? How about an entire basketball game? That’s what some fans are signing up for during this month’s Georgetown vs. St. John’s basketball game.

The Hoyas are currently selling tickets for an “Actual Reality Seating Section” where cellphones will not be allowed.

Paper tickets will be accepted, name tags will be handed out (to encourage face-to-face interaction), paper copies of stats will be provided, and they will even have a photo station with Polaroid cameras so actual photos will be immediately provided.

The tickets are $20 each, and ironically, are being advertised heavily on social media.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON