Caught on video: Firefighter catches baby tossed from balcony engulfed in flames

DEKALB, Ga. (CNN Newsource) — A massive fire at an apartment complex just outside Atlanta last week had firefighters racing to the scene.

Part of their effort was the dramatic catch of a baby that was tossed from a burning building.

“We did what we had to do, and the thing is that everybody there knew what they had to do,” said Capt. Jackie Peckrul of DeKalb Fire and Rescue.

It’s a moment which Peckrul will never forget.

“All I was thinking was, ‘Oh God, don’t drop it,’” Peckrul told WGCL-TV.

She responded to a massive fire at the Avondale Forest Apartments in Decatur and saved a child’s life.

“I started going up the ladder. My plan was to actually get up on the balcony with them so that I could help them get on the ladder and have somebody else assist them down, but I got about halfway up there and here comes a baby down to my arms,” she said.

She caught a baby which was tossed from a third-floor balcony that was engulfed in flames.

The baby was one out of a dozen people rescued that day by the crew at Dekalb Fire Station number three.

“It was hot, you could feel it from the ground. And they don’t have the gear on, so they were just ready for us to come get them,” Peckrul said.

The fire crews’ incredible bravery saved multiple lives. It’s quite an accomplishment for Peckrul, who is a mother of triplets.

“I don’t really feel like a hero. I don’t think any of us do. It’s our job, and we are so fortunate to work for DeKalb County who prides training and equipment and we have a brotherhood here and we work really well together,” Peckrul said.

“I couldn’t be anything else. And it makes me a better mom, and being a mom probably makes me a better firefighter.”

Dekalb fire officials continue to investigate the cause of the blaze.

