Committee in place to examine Cooper’s Confederate monument request

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Membership is set on a committee established to examine a request by Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration to remove three Confederate monuments from North Carolina’s old Capitol grounds.

The state Historical Commission announced Friday its five members to serve on the committee to study what actions the full commission can take. The committee’s first meeting is Jan. 22. It’s supposed to report to the full commission in April.

A Cooper administration official requested in September the monuments be relocated to the Bentonville battlefield. The governor has said it’s time to remove them, particularly following violence in Charlottesville, Virginia and a monument’s toppling in Durham.

New commission chairman David Ruffin also leads the committee, which will collect opinions from attorneys and historic preservationists and consider comments by legislative leaders discouraging their removal.

