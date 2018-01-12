Debris from SpaceX launch washes up near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Coast Guard officials say they were called Friday morning after space debris washed up on a Horry County beach.

Public affairs officer Lt. J.B. Zorn with the US Coast Guard says that a call came in around 9:30 a.m. Friday about “vessel debris” on the beach.

When they responded, officials confirmed that it was material from a recent SpaceX launch.

Local law enforcement hauled the material away Friday morning and took it to a local fire station, according to Zorn.

Officials have not released the specific location where the debris washed up.

