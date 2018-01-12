Florida officers wrangle 12.5-foot python

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WNCN) — Florida police officers faced off against a nearly-13-foot invasive python on Thursday night.

The Burmese python was spotted by an off-duty Customs and Border Patrol officer as it crossed the road.

Officer Joey Cabrera of the Pembroke Pines Police Department arrived and wrangled the snake until backup arrived and officers were able to subdue the python.

The snake was taken to a police substation, then turned over to a licensed python removal contractor, police said.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species in Florida.

“Due to their size and strength these snakes put local wildlife, pets, and even children at risk,” police wrote.

