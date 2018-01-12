Girl hurt in Durham shooting

Durham police on the scene after the girl was shot Friday night. Photo by Michael Hyland/CBS North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A girl was injured in a shooting in Durham on Friday evening.

The child was shot just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of North Duke Street and Horton Road, police said.

“The child was inside a car in a parking lot when she was injured,” police wrote.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Bongarten at (919) 560-4582 ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

