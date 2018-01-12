Goldsboro man facing indecent liberties with a minor charges, deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man is facing several charges in connection with sex involving a person under 15, deputies say.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Anthony Samata Allen, 42, was facing three charges involving a victim that he knew.
Allen, of Cuyler Best Road is charged with statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, statutory sex offense with a child under age of 15 and indecent liberties with a minor, deputies said.
No details about the case were released.
Allen is being held in the Wayne County Jail on a $450,000 bond.
