Gun owner imprisoned after toddler shoots out girl’s eye

By Published:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been sent to prison after a toddler found the man’s loaded weapon and shot the man’s 18-month-old daughter in the face.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 22-year-old Marquell Buie was sentenced to 18 months on Thursday.

Prosecutors say Buie was smoking marijuana and watching a movie at his apartment in April while the toddlers played nearby. He placed his loaded gun on a counter. The boy grabbed the weapon and shot Buie’s daughter, who lost an eye.

Buie pleaded no contest to negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily harm.

The girl spent several weeks at a hospital. Her mother told the judge that it could be years before they discover if she has developmental problems as a result.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s