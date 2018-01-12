Investigators believe suspect used food to control children held in servitude at fish market, warrants say

John McCollum


GODWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators say children assigned to work at John C. McCollum’s empire of fish markets and mobile grills would be deprived of food, arrest warrants show.

The warrants provide a first glimpse at details of eight charges that McCollum is facing: six counts of holding a child in involuntary servitude and two counts of felony conspiracy.

McCollum “would not let the victim … eat if he did not work,” authorities assert according to one warrant. Another victim was forced to work “by withholding food and/or the threat of physical abuse,” reads an allegation in one warrant.

According to the warrants, investigators believe McCollum told a different victim, “If you don’t get to that fish market, I won’t be able to feed you. How do you expect me to do this for you if you don’t go there?”

Another accusation in the warrants contains this statement: “The victim … did not have access to food. His food was lock(ed) away, and he did not have a key. Furthermore, the defendant J. McCollum took custody of (the victim’s) infant child because ‘he was not of this world.'”

McCollum is one of 10 people who’s facing charges after authorities began investigating an “alternative religious group” based at a property near Godwin known as McCollum Ranch.

So far, eight of the 10 have been arrested.

McCollum, Cornelia McDonald, Brenda Hall and Pamela Puga Luna were all already in custody.

On Friday, Irish Williams, Kassia Lynn Rogers, Shirnitka and Shirley McNatt surrendered to authorities.

