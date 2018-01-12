Man at UNC Burn Center after fire at Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man suffered serious burns in a fire in a Durham home Friday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Columbia Avenue, Durham deputy fire chief Chris Iannuzzi said in a news release.

When fire crews arrived, they discovered the fire, which was in the cushions of a sofa, was already out.

But, a man had suffered second- and third-degree burns to his lower extremities, Iannuzzi said.

The man was treated at the scene by fire crews and Durham County EMS workers, but was then taken to the UNC Burn Center for treatment.

The home had “only light smoke damage,” the news release said.

Fire crews, who were still on the scene as of 5:20 p.m., said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

