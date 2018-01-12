Man killed in DUI crash remembered as caring, full of life

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/WATN) — Friends and family are remembering a nurse who died in a crash over the weekend in Memphis as caring, compassionate and full of life.

Connor Richards, 25, was in an SUV when he was struck by a pickup truck, causing the SUV to flip, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Richards died in the crash, and the sheriff’s department says Donald Giamonco of St. Louis is charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

Richards just graduated from Sentara College nursing school last year, and worked at Sentara Norfolk General in the Trauma Center.

Hillary Weller and Ashley Lee graduated from nursing school with him.

“You loved him even if you only knew him for 10 minutes,” Weller said.

Richards had just attended his grandmother’s funeral. Weller and Lee say Richards was a bright light in the ER at Norfolk General.

“He loved adventures, he would just take any adventure that was offered,” Weller said.

The graduate of Hickory High School in Chesapeake was known for his active lifestyle that included bike riding and motorcycle riding, but most of all, surfing.

“Surfing was his go-to. He loved surfing he was wonderful at it. He tried to teach us and we made it as far as the sand,” Weller said.

Lee shared the memories of some of Richards’ other co-workers and family members that they posted on social media.

“I never knew Connor without a smile on his face, a laugh in his lungs, mischief on his mind, or full of love in his heart,” a co-worker wrote.

His friends are determined that his legacy of caring, fun and joy will live on.

“His light is everywhere. His story didn’t end here,” Lee said.

Friends and family have organized a candlelight vigil to honor Connor Richards for 8 p.m. Thursday, in the parking lot of Sentara College at 1441 Crossways Blvd in Greenbrier.

