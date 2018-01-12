Missing NC man identified as body found behind Walmart

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Human remains found behind the Walmart in Monkey Junction last November have been identified as a Wilmington man that had been missing since 2012, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Jerry Brewer said that the remains were sent to East Carolina University where dental records confirmed that it was John Calvin Pensyl.

Pensyl was last seen on May 17, 2012, at a bus stop near the Lowes Home Improvement on Carolina Beach Road. He was 20-years-old at the time.

A construction worker found the remains in woods located behind Walmart on Nov. 21.

Brewer said that due to the deterioration of the body, a cause of death couldn’t be determined. Foul play is not suspected.

