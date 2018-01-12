Moore County man pleads guilty to federal dog-fighting charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man has pleaded guilty in a multi-state dog fighting case, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Brexton Redell Lloyd, 54, of Eagle Springs, was arrested back in Sept. 2017 and faced several charges, including 13 counts of violating the animal fighting prohibition of the federal Animal Welfare Act, officials said.

The charges came after a March 2017 raid at Lloyd’s home in which 13 pitbulls were seized, authorities said.

Lloyd pleaded guilty Thursday to a count of conspiracy and two felony counts of possession and training a dog intended for use in an animal fighting venture contrary to the animal fighting provisions of the federal Animal Welfare Act, officials said in a news release.

Federal authorities described the conditions of the dogs that were seized during the raid.

“The water in the dogs’ bowls was frozen. Two of the four adult dogs seized exhibited scars consistent with dog fighting, and a third adult dog had four fractured teeth,” the news release said.

“Ten of the dogs were secured outdoors by excessive chains, wearing thick collars,” officials said.

Agents also seized items “related to training dogs for dog fighting purposes,” including: a spring pole, a dog harness, and a hanging scale, officials said.

The dogs were turned over to the Humane Society of the United States.

Federal authorities said that Lloyd participated in a multi-state dog fighting conspiracy and, with others, tried to set up a dog fight with “an unknown opponent” in October 2015.

Also during the March 2017 raid, agents seized veterinary supplies, including IV fluids, IV administration sets stated for “Veterinary Use Only,” injectable and other antibiotics, a 100-count package of syringes, blood clotting medications such as Blood Stop Powder, and a skin stapler.

Each count Lloyd pleaded guilty to carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Lloyd’s case was part of an operation called Operation Grand Champion.

Officials said that more than 100 have been rescued as part of Operation Grand Champion, and either surrendered or forfeited to the government.

