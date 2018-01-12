NC man facing child sex charges, stepmom charged with obstruction, deputies say

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 21-year-old man facing child sex charges was arrested along with his stepmother by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, officials said.

Shay Alexander Hill, 21, of Seven Springs was charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, one count of felony solicitation of child pornography, three counts of crimes against nature and three counts of felony second-degree forced sex offense.

His stepmother, Melissa Dawn Hill, 39, of Alberton was charged with one count of misdemeanor resist, delay and a felony count of obstruction of justice.

Shay Hill was placed in the Duplin County Detention Center under a $350,000 bond.

Melissa Hill was placed in the Duplin County Detention Center under a $5,000 secure bond.

