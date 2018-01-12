NC mom follows son to school, pulls knife on bullies, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A mother is accused of following her 13-year-old son to his northwest Charlotte school Friday morning and pulling a knife on two teens who she thought were bullying him.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 32-year-old Olga Cortez followed her son’s bus to Coulwood Middle School on Kentberry Drive at 8 a.m.

Once at the bus parking lot, Cortez started to become “verbally irate” with two 13-year-old male students who she believed were her son’s bullies, police said.

Police said one of the teens physically assaulted Cortez. Cortez then allegedly pulled out a knife and began “flailing through the air with it” against the two students.

Coulwood Middle School went into “self-contained mode” due to the incident, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say.

All of the three teens involved were charged with public affray, police say. According to police, two of the 13-year-olds were also charged with simple assault.

Cortez was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and having a weapon on school grounds.

“No students or staff were injured,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Media Relations Specialist Brian Hacker says.

