NC State running back Nyheim Hines declares for NFL draft

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University running back Nyheim Hines is forgoing his final year of eligibility and has declared for the 2018 NFL draft, according to N.C. State University.

Hines was a junior this season and led the ACC in all-purpose yards per game with 143.7, the university said. That number was the fifth-best among players from Power 5 conferences.

Hines is a Garner native and was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, which is given to the country’s most versatile player, according to the university.

“I would like to thank the coaches for believing in me and giving the opportunity to play at my dream school. I appreciate everybody at NC State who has helped me along the way. Last, but not least, I want to thank Wolfpack Nation for always supporting me – even in high school – to help make my dream come true. N.C. State will always be a part of me wherever I am in life, and I will always be drawn back here,” said Hines.

Coach Dave Doeren thanked Hines for his time at the school.

“We appreciate Nyheim’s contributions to the entire athletic program as a multisport athlete,” said Doeren. “He could’ve played college football anywhere in the country but he chose to stay home and come to N.C. State. He has made an impact on and off the football field.”

