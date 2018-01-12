New Hurricanes owner Dundon values ‘winning more than money’

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The new owner of the Carolina Hurricanes wants his team to win — soon.

“I am not patient,” the Dallas billionaire said at Friday’s press conference. “Clearly this is a winning town.”

Tom Dundon was introduced Friday as the majority owner of the team with the NHL’s longest active postseason drought at eight years.

“If we don’t sell more tickets it is our fault,” he said. “When my team wins I can’t sleep, when they lose I’m miserable.”

While repeatedly describing himself as impatient, the 46-year-old Dallas billionaire also says he’s “not going to make irrational, silly decisions” as a first-time owner of a professional sports team.

Dundon says he values “winning more than money, but it doesn’t mean I want to burn it.”

Dundon was introduced a day after the closing of his purchase of the majority of the team from longtime owner Peter Karmanos Jr., who will retain a minority ownership interest.

