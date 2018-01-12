Panthers hire Norv Turner as offensive coordinator

Related Coverage Panthers fire offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Panthers have hired veteran coach Norv Turner as their new offensive coordinator, the team announced Friday.

The Panthers said Turner has spent 32 seasons in the NFL, including 15 seasons as a head coach and 11 as an offensive coordinator.

Turner had previously been the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings since 2014.

The hiring of Turner comes after the Panthers fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey following a play off loss to the Saints.

