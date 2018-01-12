Panthers hire Norv Turner as offensive coordinator

Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2015, file photo, then-Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner watches the team warm up before a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas. A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers are interviewing Norv Turner for their vacant offensive coordinator position. The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, on condition of anonymity because the team does not discuss potential coaching candidates. The Panthers fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey Tuesday, two days after a playoff loss to the Saints. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Panthers have hired veteran coach Norv Turner as their new offensive coordinator, the team announced Friday.

The Panthers said Turner has spent 32 seasons in the NFL, including 15 seasons as a head coach and 11 as an offensive coordinator.

Turner had previously been the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings since 2014.

The hiring of Turner comes after the Panthers fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey following a play off loss to the Saints.

