Police officer wounded in Lumberton shooting

By Published: Updated:
(WBTW)

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – An officer with the Lumberton police department has been shot in the line of duty Friday evening, according to the police captain.

According to Capt. Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department, North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help investigate the officer-involved shooting. The shooting occurred at 5:13 p.m., near the intersection of Fayettville Road and Peterson Drive.

Parker did not say whether there are any suspects.

There is also no word on the extent of the officer’s injuries.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s