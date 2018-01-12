Police officer wounded in Lumberton shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – An officer with the Lumberton police department has been shot in the line of duty Friday evening, according to the police captain.

According to Capt. Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department, North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help investigate the officer-involved shooting. The shooting occurred at 5:13 p.m., near the intersection of Fayettville Road and Peterson Drive.

Parker did not say whether there are any suspects.

There is also no word on the extent of the officer’s injuries.

