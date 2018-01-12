‘She’s bleeding very badly’: Raleigh Food Lion stabbing 911 call released

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 911 caller told dispatchers that a woman stabbed in the head and back at a Raleigh Food Lion parking lot was bleeding profusely.

“She’s bleeding very badly,” the caller told dispatchers.

The caller told dispatchers that she saw the man run off after attacking the woman. The caller at first thought he had simply hit the woman, but then learned the woman had actually been stabbed, she said in the recorded call.

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Food Lion in the 1100 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard. The woman was stabbed three times in the head and three times in the back.

“I was told that he was … behind a red truck, and then he came out, and then ran afterwards,” she said.

Police said the attack on the 36-year-old woman was also a robbery.

The man got away with nearly $1,000 worth of property, including two cell phones and a purse containing $300, according to a Raleigh Police Department report. He escaped by running into an apartment complex across the street, the caller told police.

