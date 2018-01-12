Warm and wet Friday, colder weekend across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Temperatures made it into the 60s for the third day in a row Thursday, but there won’t be a fourth day in a row. That’s because temperatures will make it into the 70s in many areas today, all coming one week after we struggled to see highs of 30!

Despite the warm temperatures today, there is a strong cold front moving toward us that will bring a chance of heavier rain and thunderstorms this evening and tonight. After the front passes, look for drier and much colder weather this weekend.

The high in the Triangle Thursday was 64 while Fayetteville made it up to 67. These temperatures were more than ten degrees above average for this time of year, which is 50 in the Triangle and 53 in the Sandhills.

Friday will be cloudy, windy and warm with a good chance of rain in the morning and then again in the evening with storm chances. The high will be 72. The rain risk will be 90 percent.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy early with skies clearing during the afternoon as it starts to turn colder. The high will be 50; early in the day, with temperatures dropping to the mid 40s by afternoon.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and colder. The high will be 38; after a morning low of 24.

Monday will be partly cloudy and chilly. The high will be 42; after a morning low of 20.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool. The high will be 48; after a morning low of 25.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cold, with a small chance of snow showers. The high will be 35; after a morning low of 24. The snow chance will be 30 percent.

Thursday will be mostly and chilly. The high will be 40; after a morning low of 16.

