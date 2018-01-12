WATCH: Viral video of kids in North Dakota snow without jackets sparks debate

FARGO, N.D. (KRON/CNN) — A viral video out of North Dakota has sparked a debate about what makes “bad parenting,” and when it is okay for a stranger to intervene.

The clip shows a woman unloading groceries in the snow, while two small children wait in the shopping cart without coats.

A local mother of three was shocked when she saw the video, that now has over one million views and over 24,000 shares.

“Kind of sad that maybe she doesn’t have the proper gear for her children?” said Debbie Bartholomay of Fargo.

“I was kind of sad to see that,” she said.

Others commented this was “irresponsible” and “unsafe.”

Everyone has varying views on how they should parent their children, but many try their best to avoid parent-shaming.

So, how should we react in situations where we think experts need to intervene?

Linda Dorff is the Cass County Division Manager of Family Services.

She says, “Always call law enforcement.”

“They’re trained professionals that know how to handle these situations and they have the authority to handle them, as do we at social services,” she said.

Dorff also says that before judging a situation, it is important to remember that you may not be seeing the whole picture.

“Parents want to do the best that they can. Sometimes they don’t have the resources,” she said.

Dorff wants to shed light on the stigma surrounding social services.

She says they are not trying to take kids away from their parents, that they just want to help and do what is best for the children.

