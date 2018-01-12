Wendell man hit by own vehicle, killed following crash on US-64 in Wake County

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was hit by his own car and later died at the hospital following a crash on U.S. Route 64 around 1:30 a.m., according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A 911 call came in around 1:30 a.m. in reference to two crashes on U.S. 64 near mile marker 428/Wendell Boulevard. Three vehicles in total were involved in the two wrecks, authorities said.

The first wreck involved a Honda Civic and Dodge Stratus. Troopers said the crash was minor, but the Civic wasn’t driveable and the three people involved in the crash got out of their cars to move the Civic, which was in the left lane of U.S. 64, out of the road.

The Stratus was on the shoulder on the right side of the road following the first crash. After the two people in the Stratus got out of the vehicle to help move the Civic, a Dodge Ram headed down the road. Authorities said the driver of the Ram saw the Stratus on the right side and pulled over into the left lane, but didn’t see the Civic.

The Ram slammed into the Civic, which then hit 24-year-old Wendell man Daniel George Fisher and sent him flying into the media, troopers said.

Fisher was transported to WakeMed and was placed in the ICU in critical condition. He died a short time later.

According to officials, the man and woman who were in the Stratus left the scene of the crash after the Ram hit Fisher. Troopers are currently looking for the two people.

Troopers said there will be no charges in the second crash, but charges are pending in the first wreck.

