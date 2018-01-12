Woman found dead weeks after home ransacked

Graves in a photo from Fort Collins Police Services

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS News) — A park ranger has found the body of a northern Colorado woman who vanished in early December under “suspicious” circumstances,

The Coloradoan reports that 41-year-old Kimberlee Graves was found dead in Lory State Park west of Fort Collins on Tuesday. Her death has been ruled a homicide, but investigators have not said how she was killed.

Graves was last seen at her home the night of Dec. 4, and a friend requested a welfare check from police on Dec. 8.

Officers checked her Fort Collins home, but no one answered the door. Graves’ car also was missing.

On Dec. 10, the same friend entered Graves’ home and reported to police that it had been ransacked.

Graves’ car was found three days later abandoned in a parking lot. Fort Collins Police told CBS Denver the car was likely driven by someone else following her disappearance.

Police have not said if they have identified any suspects.

“At this point, we need the community’s help figuring out what happened and finding justice for Kimberlee,” said Kate Kimble, a spokeswoman for the Fort Collins Police Department.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Fort Collins Police at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com. Anonymous tipsters, who may be eligible for a cash reward, can call Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or visit http://www.stopcriminals.org.

