1 injured in Raleigh shooting near Boys and Girls Club

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot in Raleigh late Saturday afternoon near the Boys and Girls Club along Raleigh Boulevard, police said.

The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. in the area of 701 Raleigh Blvd., according to police.

The person who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Bullet casings were found on the ground near the scene.  It’s not clear if the club was open at the time of the shooting, but the club is listed as being closed on Saturdays.

Police are investigating in the area of Glascock Street and Raleigh Boulevard.

