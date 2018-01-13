20 targeted in NC bust as opioid epidemic ‘terrorized’ community, police say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) — Kannapolis Police Department targeted 20 people over the past several months who officials accuse of contributing to the opioid epidemic that has “terrorized” the community and surrounding counties.

Police say they conducted intensive investigations and followed up on dozens of overdose reports in addition to information received from citizens who “saw something and said something.”

Officers began arresting offenders Saturday who had been identified during investigations. Officials say many of the offenders are from Concord, Charlotte, Salisbury, Rockwell and surrounding areas.

Roddrick Breon Fowler, Shasta Renea Rich, Tyson Jerome Carter, Corey Lemar Carter, Kerrie Lynn Cauthen, Misty Lynn Johnson, Jared Matthew Campbell, Courtney Diane Wright, Christoper Dale Grimes, Darryl Christopher Wedding, Roger Lee Hampton, Tracey Lynn Garcia and Kevin Neal Arnette were all arrested on various drug-related charges.

Clyde Turaine Brand, Joshua Glenn Johns, Karry Edward Daniels, Jason Ray Williams, Sarah Marie Hoffner, Marquet Eric Cornelius and Jessica Jean Jackson are wanted on various drug-related charges.

If anyone has information on those wanted are asked to call Crime Stoppers.

