Cold air returns, snow risk Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —A cold front that moved through central North Carolina Friday night and drier colder air poured in on Saturday. Below normal temperatures are expected for next week and there might even be a bit of light snow possible next Wednesday.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 56, which occurred at midnight, during the daytime the temperature did not get above 45. Fayetteville had a high of 59, which also occurred at midnight. It stayed in the 40s during the daytime on Saturday in Fayetteville. The normal high this time of year is 50, with a normal low of 31.

Skies will clear tonight and temperatures will fall into the 20s. Sunday will be bright but brisk. A northeast breeze will make it feel like it is below freezing all day; even though the actually high will make it into the middle to upper 30s.

On Martin Luther King Day on Monday, skies will remain mainly sunny but it will be a cold day; winds, however, will be light. Tuesday will have afternoon temperatures reach to near normal out ahead of our next weather maker. This will be a cold front that will sweep through late Tuesday. As it interacts with the warmer coastal waters, a low pressure system might form and help throw some moisture toward central North Carolina. This could lead to some light snow. As of now, models are showing that any snow would be light with generally an inch or less in central North Carolina.

The American Model and European Model both show light accumulating snow across central North Carolina on Wednesday. Skies will clear Wednesday night and by Thursday it will be mainly sunny but cold with highs staying in the 30s.

Some moderating temperatures are expected by the end of the week. Highs should be close to normal on Friday and then be above normal by next Saturday.

Tonight will become clear and cold. The overnight low will be 23. Winds will be north 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday will be sunny and cold. The high will be 37; winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night will be mainly clear. The overnight low will be 18. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph.

Monday, Martin Luther King Day will be mainly sunny and cold. The high will be near 40; winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 50, after a morning low of 25.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some light snow possible. The high will be 35, after a morning low of 26. The precipitation risk will be 40 percent.

Thursday will be clearing but cold. The high will be 38, after a morning low of 16.

Friday will be sunny and not as cold. The high will be near 50, after a morning low of 22.

Next Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 55, after a morning low of 27.

