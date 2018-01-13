Family of 5-year-old on life support prays for miracle; mom, boyfriend charged

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 5-year-old Isle of Wight boy remains on life support Friday night.

Alexander Levi Robertson has swelling to his brain. Doctors say when that swelling goes down they will be able to see how much damage was done.

On Monday, Isle of Wight deputies rushed out to a home on Yellow Hammer Road in Zuni.

“Our deputies performed CPR along with other life-saving measures,” Lieutenant Tommy Potter said.

“It’s very surreal,” said family friend Benjamin Asbury. “I feel like we are in a nightmare that we aren’t going to wake up from.”

For the past five days, Robertson’s family has been gathered around his hospital bed at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

“It is very gut-wrenching,” added family friend Nathan Forrest. “It eats my guts alive. It is hard to take.”

Isle of Wight deputies say his mother, 32-year-old Jaye Hadley, beat him with a shoe and slammed his head into the floor.

The bruises on Alexander Robertson left an imprint of a shoe, officials said.

Officials say there was also a hole in the wall. Handley says the boy fell into the wall, but deputies aren’t so sure.

“I never would have even in my wildest dreams thought she was even capable of the things that they are telling me,” Asbury said.

Family members say Levi is a great kid, very smart, and always had a smile on his face.

“What happened to him shouldn’t have happened,” Forrest added.

“You see things like this on the news all the time and you’re standing there and it’s your own circle,” Asbury added. “It’s like this can’t be happening.”

On Thursday night, deputies arrested Hadley’s boyfriend, 33-year-old Justin Cox, and charged him with child neglect.

The family continues to pray for a miracle, that Levi will recover.

“They are giving him a 20 percent chance to live,” Forrest said. “One percent chance he will be a functioning child, but there is always hope.”

Family members have started a fund to help pay for medical bills.

Donations can be made at all Langley Federal Credit Unions under the name “Joshua Robertson, in care of Levi Robertson.” When asking a teller or calling make sure to reference the Joshua Robertson from Waverly.

