Fort Bragg soldier injured in suicide attack receives donated SUV

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A local soldier received a big gift Saturday at Fort Bragg.

A paratrooper dropped in to give India Sellers keys to a newly refurbished SUV.

Sellers is recovering from severe injuries she suffered during a suicide bomber attack in Afghanistan on Veterans Day 2016.

Sellers has already undergone 26 surgeries.

Now, she can enjoy more time with her 5-year-old son.

Sellers has already been awarded the Purple Heart, Global War on Terrorism, and Combat Action Badge.

Her fellow Fort Bragg soldiers repaired the car through “Caliber Collision’s Changing Lanes Academy” and the National Auto Body Council’s “Recycled Rides” program.

Over the past five years, Caliber Collision and its partners have donated nearly 200 vehicles valued at more than $2.5 million to veterans, active duty service members and others in need, officials said.

