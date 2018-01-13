Moore County 79 year-old woman hospitalized after home invasion

CARTHAGE, NC (WNCN) – A 79 year-old woman is recovering the hospital after being assaulted during a home invasion Friday night, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say the home invasion happened around 9 p.m. at a home on Highway 24/27 in Carthage.

According to the victim, two men wearing ski masks entered her home and demanded money. She was injured when one of the suspects put a gun against her neck causing her skin to tear.

Concerned neighbors went to the woman’s home to check on her and as they were pulling into her driveway, a burgundy vehicle was pulling out and fired a gunshot at them.

The vehicle is described as a burgundy, newer model, possibly a Pontiac car with some type of writing in the front where the license plate would be.

The vehicle was last seen heading towards Carthage on Highway 24/27.

There is no other description for the suspects at this time, other than they were two men wearing ski masks.

The victim remains in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Department at 910-947-2931 or the anonymous tip line at 910-947-4444.