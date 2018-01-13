NC man dies after crash with garbage truck at Outer Banks

AVON, N.C. (WAVY) — A vehicle crash involving a Dare County sanitation truck and a utility van has left one man dead, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officials say the accident happened around 11 a.m. Friday in the 42000 block of N.C. Highway 12.

The driver of the van, identified as Juan Carlos Tajares-Fernandez of Nags Head, was flown by a Coast Guard helicopter to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital.

Authorities say Tajares-Fernandez, 45, later died from his injuries.

The driver of the sanitation truck, Arthur Ray Thatch, was transported to the Outer Banks Hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Thatch has been charged with misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle.

