NC mom kills two her children and then herself, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A mother killed her two children then herself in a double murder-suicide in northwest Charlotte Saturday, according to police

Officials say the mother killed her 3-year-old-daughter and 7-year-old son earlier Saturday night then killed herself by jumping off of Interstate 485.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 2100 block of Sebastiani Drive.

Police say they have never been called out to the home before.

There’s no word on the identity of the victims or the woman involved.

No further information has been released.

