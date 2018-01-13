NC police chief put on leave as internal investigation is underway

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCN) – Cape Carteret town officials confirmed to WNCT that Police Chief Anthony Rivera has been placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately.

In a Friday press release, the town said an internal investigation is currently underway into the police department.

Rivera has been with the Cape Carteret Police Department since 1999.

The Jacksonville Daily News reported that town officials announced the move on Friday around 5 p.m. and that no one was available for comment after that time.

The newspaper reported Rivera has been the chief since 2013.

On his bio page on the Cape Carteret town website, Rivera says he has served in law enforcement for 25 years.

— WNCT contributed to this report

