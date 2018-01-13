NC police officer dies from accidental gunshot

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) — An off-duty Northwest police officer died from an accidental gunshot wound Friday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the county 911 Communications Center received a call regarding a cardiac arrest on Maple Branches Drive in Belville.

Upon investigation by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit, detectives found 37-year-old Michael Morgan deceased from an accidental gunshot wound.

No foul play is suspected, and investigators say it was not an intentional self-inflicted injury. No other people were involved.

Morgan was a part-time police officer with the Northwest Police Department.

He was not on duty at the time of the incident.

