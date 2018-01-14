10-year-old child seriously injured in NC shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured in an apparent accidental shooting in north Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 2400 block of Cairns Mill Court.

The gunshot wound was to the boy’s abdomen.

That child was treated for serious injuries and transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

Police say the shooting appears to be accidental and officers are not currently looking for any additional suspects.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. As additional information develops it will be released by CMPD Public Affairs.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON