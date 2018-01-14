Cold week ahead, light snow possible Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —

It was a cold day Sunday across central North Carolina, but at least it was sunny. Below normal temperatures are expected until the start of next weekend, and there might even be a bit of light snow possible on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 33, after a morning low of 22. Fayetteville had a high of 38, after a morning low of 27. The normal high this time of year is 51, with a normal low of 31.

Skies will mostly clear tonight and temperatures will fall into the upper teens in many areas. On Martin Luther King Day on Monday, skies will remain mainly sunny but it will stay cold, albeit not as cold as it was on Sunday. Winds will be lighter on Monday as high pressure moves overhead. That high will slip to our south on Tuesday and temperatures will warm up to the upper 40s.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front that will sweep through late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Any moisture will be mainly in the form of snow, although it could start out as a bit of rain Tuesday night. That front will move to the coast Wednesday morning and there are still indications that a low pressure system might form along the front. If that low develops, a bit more snow, especially to the east might develop. As it looks now, any snow should be light with generally an inch or less in central North Carolina. The American Model and European Model both show light accumulating snow across central North Carolina on Wednesday, mainly in the morning hours. Skies will clear Wednesday night and Thursday will be sunny but cold with highs staying in the 30s.

Some moderating temperatures are expected by the end of the week. Highs should be close to normal on Friday, and then be above normal by next Saturday and Sunday. As a matter of fact, by next Sunday, highs are expected to be in the lower 60s.

Tonight will be fair and cold. The overnight low will be 18. Winds will be northeast 3 to 5 mph.

Monday will be mainly sunny and not as cold. The high will be 41; winds will be north 3 to 5 mph.

Monday Night will be mostly clear. The overnight low will be 24. Winds will be nearly calm.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. The high will be 48; winds will be southwest 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some light snow possible, mainly in the morning. The high will be 35, after a morning low of 29. The precipitation risk will be 50 percent.

Thursday will be sunny but cold. The high will be 38, after a morning low of 16.

Friday will be sunny and not as cold. The high will be 52, after a morning low of 22.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 57, after a morning low of 27.

Next Sunday will be partly sunny and mild. The high will be 62, after a morning low of 35.

