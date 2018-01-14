Durham woman running 150 miles to raise awareness of human trafficking

By Published: Updated:
Liz Herron and her father. Courtesy: Liz Herron

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Liz Herron is running from Charlotte to Durham to raise awareness of human trafficking, especially in North Carolina.

On Sunday, she talked to CBS North Carolina during her stop for the night in Orange County.

The Durham resident works for Durham Crisis Response Center, which provides shelter and support to domestic/sexual violence victims and their families.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The run began on Thursday in Charlotte and Herron found out that she was not going to be alone. Herron’s father has been biking the entire trip with her.

Other family members, friends, and strangers have shown their support by joining her for parts of her run. Sometimes, furry friends joined in.

Herron has battled the elements — even running an hour and a half in the rain on Friday — before facing windy and cold conditions on Sunday.

Herron said she used to run a lot and only picked it back up in preparation for this trip.

She is averaging about 25 miles a day.

Liz welcomes anyone to join her for the last mile when she reaches Durham on Tuesday. The plan is to meet at the county courthouse around noon and finish the run at the center.

Click here to visit the website for the Durham Crisis Response Center.

Click here to visit a GoFundMe for donations to support survivors: https://www.gofundme.com/awareness4humantrafficking

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s