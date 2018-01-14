Married couple killed when vehicle collides with train in Nash County

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — Several agencies are at the scene of a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a train in Nash County on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported just after 2:20 p.m. in the area of Nash and Railroad streets in Whitakers, authorities said.

An Amtrak train collided with a passenger vehicle. Authorities said a married couple in their 60s drove their vehicle through a lowered crossing arm and into the path of the passing train.

Whitakers Police Chief Wagstaff told CBS North Carolina that police are not sure why the woman who was driving went through the crossing arm, but Wagstaff said a witness confirmed it. Both died at the crash scene, Wagstaff said.

Several emergency responders are at the scene including Nash County EMS, Whitakers Fire-EMS, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Amtrak Train 89, the Palmetto, was involved in the crash. The train was originated in New York City and was heading to Savannah, Amtrak officials said.

“Service has been temporarily suspended as local law enforcement investigate the incident,” said Kimberly Woods, an Amtrak spokeswoman.

Whitakers is located about 10 miles north of Rocky Mount.

