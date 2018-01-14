NC mom gets text messages that missing daughter died of overdose

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP/WNCN) – A North Carolina mother who got text messages telling her that her daughter is dead has not been able to find the missing woman in South Carolina.

The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports that Horry County authorities have told Crystal Evans that they don’t have any deaths reported of anyone matching the description of 30-year-old Tiffany Dawn Evans.

The Myrtle Beach Police said they hadn’t recently picked her up. She was known to them because of arrests for prostitution and drug use.

Crystal Evans got the phone calls from strangers Thursday and then drove Friday from her North Carolina home. She met with police, who are searching for Tiffany.

Evans last spoke with her daughter on Jan. 7. Since then, several people have texted her that Tiffany died of an overdose.

In Jan. 2017, Evan was one of three women arrested on prostitution-related charges, according to WBTW.

In late 2016, Evans was one of 11 people arrested in a prostitution bust by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

