NC National Guardsman facing child sex charges from Christmas Day, Moore County deputies say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A member of the North Carolina National Guard is facing child sex offense charges for a crime that deputies say happened on Christmas Day, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

John Dennis Sullivan Jr., of Moore County, was arrested Saturday, Moore County deputies said.

Sullivan was in Winston-Salem during his weekend duty for the North Carolina National Guard when he was arrested through a coordinated effort with Winston-Salem Police and the sheriff’s office, officials said.

Sullivan is charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties with a child and child molestation (non-assaultive), according to authorities.

He was placed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond. Sullivan is expected to appear in District Court on January 23.

According to Moore County Detention Center records, Sullivan has bonded out of jail.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON