One person killed, three injured in Fayetteville house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) – A person was killed and three others injured in a house fire early Sunday morning.

The fire happened in the 1900 block of Stanberry Street around 4:30 a.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire in the majority of the home and extreme heat in the remainder.

Once firefighters were able to get the fire knocked down from the outside, they entered the home and found the victim who had already passed away.

Three other people made it out of the home before firefighters arrived. They were transported to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and other injuries.

The name of the person who passed away has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.