Power companies urge central NC customers to conserve energy as cold hits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy Progress is asking customers to conserve energy in the upcoming cold wave after there were some equipment failures during the last cold snap.

The company is asking customers to reduce electricity use until 10 a.m. Monday to help avoid potential high demand on the electric grid, the company said in a news release.

During the most recent wave of very cold temperatures there were “some scattered outages across the system that were the result of some isolated equipment failures,” Jeff Brooks, a company spokesman, said in a news release.

Fayetteville Public Works Commission also asked customers to conserve power.

Temperatures in the Triangle area are expected to be in the teens Monday morning and not get well above 40 degrees all day, forecasters said.

Duke Energy Progress offered tips for trimming electricity use:

Reduce the thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting when home, and bump the thermostat down a degree or two when leaving home.

Turn off unnecessary lighting.

Postpone household chores that require electrical appliances.

Unplug cellphone / tablet chargers. These devices draw energy even when not in use.

Operate ceiling fans in a clockwise direction, which pushes warm air back down into the room.

Leave drapes or blinds open to allow the sun’s rays to warm the house.

No power-use records were set in the last cold snap in the eastern part of the state, but there was a new peak record for the western area of North Carolina, Brooks said.

