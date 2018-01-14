Power companies urge central NC customers to conserve energy as cold hits

By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy Progress is asking customers to conserve energy in the upcoming cold wave after there were some equipment failures during the last cold snap.

The company is asking customers to reduce electricity use until 10 a.m. Monday to help avoid potential high demand on the electric grid, the company said in a news release.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

During the most recent wave of very cold temperatures there were “some scattered outages across the system that were the result of some isolated equipment failures,” Jeff Brooks, a company spokesman, said in a news release.

Fayetteville Public Works Commission also asked customers to conserve power.

Temperatures in the Triangle area are expected to be in the teens Monday morning and not get well above 40 degrees all day, forecasters said.

Duke Energy Progress offered tips for trimming electricity use:

  • Reduce the thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting when home, and bump the thermostat down a degree or two when leaving home.
  • Turn off unnecessary lighting.
  • Postpone household chores that require electrical appliances.
  • Unplug cellphone / tablet chargers. These devices draw energy even when not in use.
  • Operate ceiling fans in a clockwise direction, which pushes warm air back down into the room.
  • Leave drapes or blinds open to allow the sun’s rays to warm the house.

No power-use records were set in the last cold snap in the eastern part of the state, but there was a new peak record for the western area of North Carolina, Brooks said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s