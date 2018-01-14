Tarboro Police Officer’s vehicle hit by gunfire

TARBORO, NC (WNCN) – A Tarboro Police Department officer was the target of gunfire Saturday night.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of East Avenue and Edmondson Avenue, that lasted for several minutes.

As the officer was leaving, he heard what he described as sounding like a blunt object striking the truck of his vehicle.

The 911 dispatch center then received a report of shots fired near that intersection.

Once additional officers arrived to the scene, the initial officer inspected his vehicle for damaged and found that it had been struck by gunfire.

Officers then began searching the area for evidence and determined that multiple rounds had been fired at the officer from a concealed location.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Tarboro Police Department at 252-641-4247 or 252-641-4211.